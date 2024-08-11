Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Corpay had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The company had revenue of $975.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Corpay Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPAY traded down $2.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $284.04. 474,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,703. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $273.01. Corpay has a 52-week low of $220.39 and a 52-week high of $319.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CPAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Corpay in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Corpay from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Corpay from $326.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Corpay from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Corpay from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corpay presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.33.

Corpay Company Profile

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

