Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $5.48 Million Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,638,000 after acquiring an additional 26,269 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 198,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 891,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,107,000 after buying an additional 21,862 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 236,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHE stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.49. 4,387,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,657. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.77. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $27.78.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

