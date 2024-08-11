Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.93 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. Motco bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.67. 1,780,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,509,076. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.29. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $60.55.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.1847 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

