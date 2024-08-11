Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.93 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. Motco bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.67. 1,780,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,509,076. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.29. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $60.55.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Why Wall Street Analysts Raised Price Targets for Suncor Stock
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Is Super Micro Computer a Buy After Shares Sink 20% on Earnings?
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.