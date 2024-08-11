Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 0.2% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,710,000. EQ LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,841,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 69,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after acquiring an additional 18,366 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFG traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $99.98. 558,553 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.81. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

