Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,111,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,985,000 after buying an additional 881,613 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,717,000. Retirement Capital Strategies raised its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6,943.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 260,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,125,000 after purchasing an additional 256,414 shares during the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 431,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,171,000 after purchasing an additional 198,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 635.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 219,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,710,000 after purchasing an additional 190,073 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS ESGV traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,587 shares. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.83.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

