Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 1,791 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 4.3% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.4% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.90. 6,351,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,295,361. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $51.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.46. The stock has a market cap of $128.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

