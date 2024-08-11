Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 340 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 22.0% in the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 206.9% in the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 451 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the second quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the second quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 476 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on COST. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $765.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $925.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $875.00 price target (up previously from $800.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $821.62.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $15.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $854.93. 1,710,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,297,663. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $530.56 and a twelve month high of $896.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $844.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $776.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $379.02 billion, a PE ratio of 52.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total value of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,041,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,131 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

