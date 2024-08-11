Corby Spirit and Wine (TSE:CSW.A) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.20

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.20 and traded as low as C$12.77. Corby Spirit and Wine shares last traded at C$12.78, with a volume of 73,518 shares trading hands.

Corby Spirit and Wine Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.13. The company has a market cap of C$300.71 million, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$13.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.19.

Insider Activity at Corby Spirit and Wine

In other news, Director Pamela Laycock acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$92,050.00. 51.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Corby Spirit and Wine

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes spirits and imported wines. Its portfolio of brands include J.P. Wiser's Canadian whiskies, Lamb's rum, Polar Ice vodka, Ungava Spirits, Foreign Affair, and McGuinness liqueurs; and international brands comprise ABSOLUT vodka, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet and Ballantine's Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Beefeater gin, Malibu rum, Kahlúa liqueur, and Mumm Champagne, as well as Jacob's Creek, Stoneleigh, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, and Wyndham Estate wines.

Featured Stories

