Coq Inu Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $87.60 Million (COQ)

Coq Inu (COQ) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Coq Inu has a total market capitalization of $87.60 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of Coq Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coq Inu token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Coq Inu has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Coq Inu

Coq Inu’s total supply is 69,420,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Coq Inu is www.coqinu.com. Coq Inu’s official Twitter account is @coqinuavax.

Buying and Selling Coq Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Coq Inu (COQ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Coq Inu has a current supply of 69,420,000,000,000. The last known price of Coq Inu is 0.00000137 USD and is down -0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $2,512,081.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.coqinu.com/.”

