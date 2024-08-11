Cool (NYSE:CLCO) Trading 2.9% Higher

Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.58 and last traded at $11.56. 195,930 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 229,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.

Cool Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.92 million, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Cool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 13.75%. Cool’s payout ratio is 88.17%.

Institutional Trading of Cool

About Cool

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLCO. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Cool during the 4th quarter valued at $12,220,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cool by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,027,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,300 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cool in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cool during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs). As of December 31, 2023, it owned a fleet of eleven LNGCs, including seven modern tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; two modern 2-stroke and two TFDE vessels; and managed 17 LNGCs and floating storage and regasification units for third parties.

