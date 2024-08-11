Cookie (COOKIE) Price Tops $0.0605

Cookie (COOKIE) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Over the last seven days, Cookie has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Cookie has a market cap of $4.56 million and $682,799.71 worth of Cookie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cookie token can now be bought for about $0.0605 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Cookie Token Profile

Cookie’s launch date was June 12th, 2024. Cookie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,399,913 tokens. Cookie’s official Twitter account is @cookie3_com. Cookie’s official website is www.cookie3.com.

Cookie Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cookie (COOKIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cookie has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 75,399,912.9140472 in circulation. The last known price of Cookie is 0.06034759 USD and is down -2.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $651,846.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cookie3.com/.”

