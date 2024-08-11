Contrasting United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) and SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT)

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) and SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares United Microelectronics and SkyWater Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Microelectronics 23.90% 14.66% 9.46% SkyWater Technology -10.73% -32.59% -6.66%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United Microelectronics and SkyWater Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Microelectronics $7.25 billion 2.92 $1.95 billion $0.70 12.06 SkyWater Technology $323.74 million 1.21 -$30.76 million ($0.69) -12.01

Risk & Volatility

United Microelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than SkyWater Technology. SkyWater Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Microelectronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

United Microelectronics has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SkyWater Technology has a beta of 3.94, indicating that its stock price is 294% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for United Microelectronics and SkyWater Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Microelectronics 0 1 2 0 2.67 SkyWater Technology 0 0 4 0 3.00

United Microelectronics presently has a consensus price target of $8.90, indicating a potential upside of 5.45%. SkyWater Technology has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.75%. Given SkyWater Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SkyWater Technology is more favorable than United Microelectronics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.1% of United Microelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.0% of SkyWater Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of United Microelectronics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.5% of SkyWater Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

United Microelectronics beats SkyWater Technology on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits. It serves customers operating in the computation, aerospace and defense, automotive, bio-health, consumer, and industrial sectors. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

