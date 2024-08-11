Contrasting JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) and Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) and JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Equity Residential has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JBG SMITH Properties has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Equity Residential and JBG SMITH Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Residential 32.83% 8.53% 4.80% JBG SMITH Properties -25.40% -6.64% -2.69%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Residential $2.92 billion 9.29 $835.44 million $2.41 29.61 JBG SMITH Properties $579.65 million 2.56 -$79.98 million ($1.39) -12.05

This table compares Equity Residential and JBG SMITH Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Equity Residential has higher revenue and earnings than JBG SMITH Properties. JBG SMITH Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity Residential, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Equity Residential pays an annual dividend of $2.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. JBG SMITH Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Equity Residential pays out 112.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. JBG SMITH Properties pays out -50.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. JBG SMITH Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.7% of Equity Residential shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.5% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Equity Residential shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Equity Residential and JBG SMITH Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity Residential 0 10 7 0 2.41 JBG SMITH Properties 1 0 0 0 1.00

Equity Residential currently has a consensus price target of $70.91, indicating a potential downside of 0.62%. JBG SMITH Properties has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential downside of 13.43%. Given Equity Residential’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Equity Residential is more favorable than JBG SMITH Properties.

Summary

Equity Residential beats JBG SMITH Properties on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft. Worth and Austin.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area. Approximately 75.0% of JBG SMITH's holdings are in the National Landing submarket in Northern Virginia, which is anchored by four key demand drivers: Amazon's new headquarters; Virginia Tech's under-construction $1 billion Innovation Campus; the submarket's proximity to the Pentagon; and JBG SMITH's deployment of 5G digital infrastructure. JBG SMITH's dynamic portfolio currently comprises 14.2 million square feet of high-growth office, multifamily, and retail assets at share, 99% of which are Metro-served. It also maintains a development pipeline encompassing 8.8 million square feet of mixed-use, primarily multifamily, development opportunities. JBG SMITH is committed to the operation and development of green, smart, and healthy buildings and plans to maintain carbon neutral operations annually.

