Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.03% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Confluent from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Confluent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.96.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Confluent
Confluent Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Confluent
In other Confluent news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $6,084,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,841,610.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Confluent news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $6,084,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,841,610.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,794 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $121,256.24. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 165,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,290,626.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 491,621 shares of company stock worth $13,760,124. Insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Confluent during the first quarter worth $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Confluent in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Confluent
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Confluent
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Why Wall Street Analysts Raised Price Targets for Suncor Stock
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Is Super Micro Computer a Buy After Shares Sink 20% on Earnings?
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.