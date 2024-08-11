Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Confluent from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Confluent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.96.

NASDAQ CFLT traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $20.32. 3,888,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,598,788. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Confluent has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $35.22.

In other Confluent news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $6,084,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,841,610.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Confluent news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $6,084,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,841,610.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,794 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $121,256.24. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 165,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,290,626.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 491,621 shares of company stock worth $13,760,124. Insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Confluent during the first quarter worth $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Confluent in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

