Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.61.
Conagra Brands Stock Performance
NYSE:CAG opened at $30.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $31.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.36.
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Conagra Brands Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.18.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Conagra Brands
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $469,034.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,523.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
Conagra Brands Company Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.
