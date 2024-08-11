Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.61.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:CAG opened at $30.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $31.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.36.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $469,034.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,523.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

