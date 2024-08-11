Compass Ion Advisors LLC Has $49.71 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,090,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 7.2% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Compass Ion Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $49,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IUSB. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $23,888,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,528,000. Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $816,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $67,629,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 390,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,998,000 after acquiring an additional 11,146 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

IUSB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.27. 1,334,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,757,641. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.29. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $46.89.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1568 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

