Compass Ion Advisors LLC Buys 454 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,068 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,528,939,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $840,538,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,439,747 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,672,445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,345,954 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,922,422 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $955,961,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 438.4% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 4,924,988 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $45.47. 21,217,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,636,689. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.64 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.07.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.87%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $386,691.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,717,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $155,016.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,013.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $386,691.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,705 shares in the company, valued at $8,717,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,923 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

