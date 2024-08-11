Compass Ion Advisors LLC Acquires 1,369 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $6,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Nepc LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,523,000. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 2,302,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,088 shares during the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,959,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,542,000 after acquiring an additional 793,976 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4,031.7% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 610,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,813,000 after purchasing an additional 595,769 shares during the period. Finally, Madrone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Madrone Advisors LLC now owns 2,074,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,244,000 after purchasing an additional 534,143 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,519,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,753. The firm has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $117.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.89.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.