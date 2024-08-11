Comparing Ventas (NYSE:VTR) & Rayonier (NYSE:RYN)

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) and Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Rayonier has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ventas has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Rayonier and Ventas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rayonier 0 2 0 0 2.00 Ventas 0 4 9 0 2.69

Dividends

Rayonier presently has a consensus price target of $32.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.39%. Ventas has a consensus price target of $54.31, indicating a potential downside of 8.53%. Given Rayonier’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rayonier is more favorable than Ventas.

Rayonier pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Ventas pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Rayonier pays out 101.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ventas pays out -947.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.1% of Rayonier shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.2% of Ventas shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Rayonier shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Ventas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rayonier and Ventas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rayonier $1.01 billion 4.34 $173.49 million $1.12 26.29 Ventas $4.72 billion 5.10 -$40.97 million ($0.19) -312.47

Rayonier has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ventas. Ventas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rayonier, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Rayonier and Ventas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rayonier 15.92% 3.21% 1.62% Ventas -3.33% -1.63% -0.63%

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. South (1.85 million acres), U.S. Pacific Northwest (418,000 acres) and New Zealand (421,000 acres).

About Ventas

Ventas Inc. (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments. Ventas leverages its unmatched operational expertise, data-driven insights from its Ventas Operational InsightsTM platform, extensive relationships and strong financial position to achieve its goal of delivering outsized performance across approximately 1,400 properties. The Ventas portfolio is composed of senior housing communities, outpatient medical buildings, research centers and healthcare facilities in North America and the United Kingdom. The Company benefits from a seasoned team of talented professionals who share a commitment to excellence, integrity and a common purpose of helping people live longer, healthier, happier lives.

