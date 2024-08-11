CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 30.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

CommScope Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ COMM traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.86. 5,282,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,997,753. CommScope has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.51.

Get CommScope alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COMM shares. StockNews.com lowered CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CommScope from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.67.

About CommScope

(Get Free Report)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.