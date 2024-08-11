CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Releases Earnings Results

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMMGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. CommScope had a negative net margin of 30.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CommScope Trading Up 2.5 %

CommScope stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $2.86. 5,282,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,997,753. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.51. The stock has a market cap of $607.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.32, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.08. CommScope has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $3.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on COMM shares. StockNews.com lowered CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CommScope from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CommScope presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CommScope

About CommScope

(Get Free Report)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM)

