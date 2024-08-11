CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Releases Earnings Results

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. CommScope had a negative net margin of 30.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CommScope Trading Up 2.5 %

CommScope stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $2.86. 5,282,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,997,753. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.51. The stock has a market cap of $607.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.32, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.08. CommScope has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $3.97.

Get CommScope alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on COMM shares. StockNews.com lowered CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CommScope from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CommScope presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.67.

About CommScope

(Get Free Report)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.