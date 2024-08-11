Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.45.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Comerica from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Comerica from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Comerica from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Comerica from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $52.34 on Friday. Comerica has a 12-month low of $37.40 and a 12-month high of $58.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Comerica will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.46%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Comerica by 105.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,031,000 after buying an additional 3,595,036 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,691,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Comerica by 51.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,045,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,468,000 after buying an additional 1,370,886 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,548,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,930,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

