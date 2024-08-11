Colin Robert Jones Acquires 40,000 Shares of Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY) Stock

Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY – Get Free Report) insider Colin Robert Jones bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £52,000 ($66,453.67).

Gateley Trading Up 1.6 %

LON GTLY opened at GBX 130 ($1.66) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £171.13 million, a P/E ratio of 1,181.82 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 136.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 130.02. Gateley has a 12 month low of GBX 109.80 ($1.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 166 ($2.12). The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.30.

Gateley Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a GBX 6.20 ($0.08) dividend. This is a positive change from Gateley’s previous dividend of $3.30. This represents a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Gateley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9,090.91%.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gateley in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

About Gateley

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Corporate, Business Services, People, and Property. The company offers a range of services, such as legal, banking, corporate, restructuring advisory, taxation, commercial, commercial dispute resolution, complex international litigation, reputation, media, and privacy law services.

