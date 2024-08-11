Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Given New $82.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CCOI. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cogent Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.49. 528,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,118. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.41. Cogent Communications has a 12 month low of $50.80 and a 12 month high of $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $260.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.32 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 114.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cogent Communications will post -4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 15.61%.

In other news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total transaction of $2,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,553,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,632,578.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $117,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,994.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total transaction of $2,972,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,553,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,632,578.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 178,440 shares of company stock worth $9,828,016. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 26,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 8,257 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 10,315 shares during the period. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

