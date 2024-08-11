Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Price Target Increased to $6.25 by Analysts at Raymond James

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $5.75 to $6.25 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target (up previously from $7.25) on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Coeur Mining from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.44.

Shares of NYSE CDE traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.44. 5,144,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,203,084. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Coeur Mining has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $6.82.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $222.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.18 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 12.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Coeur Mining will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 18.3% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Coeur Mining by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 98,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 35,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 831.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 50.0% during the first quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

