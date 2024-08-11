Clover Finance (CLV) Price Hits $0.0390 on Major Exchanges

Clover Finance (CLV) traded down 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 11th. One Clover Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0390 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. Clover Finance has a total market capitalization of $39.00 million and $1.68 million worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Clover Finance

Clover Finance was first traded on March 18th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Clover Finance’s official website is clv.org. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Clover Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

