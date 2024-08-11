Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barrington Research from $68.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Climb Global Solutions Trading Down 3.4 %

CLMB stock traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.80. 29,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,390. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.69 million, a PE ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. Climb Global Solutions has a 1-year low of $38.18 and a 1-year high of $82.39.

Climb Global Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Climb Global Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Climb Global Solutions

About Climb Global Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLMB. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 1,836.3% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 103,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after buying an additional 97,873 shares during the period. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the second quarter worth $4,491,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 123,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,766,000 after buying an additional 30,248 shares during the period. Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $1,148,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 223,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,871,000 after buying an additional 7,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.72% of the company’s stock.

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

