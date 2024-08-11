Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Clearway Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Clearway Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearway Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.17.

CWEN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.48. The company had a trading volume of 699,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,952. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Clearway Energy has a 52 week low of $18.59 and a 52 week high of $29.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15 and a beta of 0.85.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.23). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Clearway Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clearway Energy will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.417 dividend. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is 251.52%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter worth $850,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 74.5% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 51,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 22,059 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth $1,010,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth $516,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 136,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 84,402 shares in the last quarter. 38.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

