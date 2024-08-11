Clearside Biomedical (CLSD) to Release Earnings on Monday

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 12th. Analysts expect Clearside Biomedical to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Clearside Biomedical to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CLSD stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.43. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.32.

A number of analysts have commented on CLSD shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.60.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.

