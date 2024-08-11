Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $242.40.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $10,775,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,494,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,527,412.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Clean Harbors news, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $250,424.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,133.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $10,775,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,494,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,527,412.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Clean Harbors by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,654,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $637,822,000 after buying an additional 182,622 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Clean Harbors by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,586,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,371,000 after buying an additional 78,848 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Clean Harbors by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,013,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,019,000 after buying an additional 12,411 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Clean Harbors by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 810,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,096,000 after buying an additional 69,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Clean Harbors by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 612,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,803,000 after buying an additional 67,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $232.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.68 and its 200 day moving average is $205.14. Clean Harbors has a 52 week low of $132.92 and a 52 week high of $246.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

