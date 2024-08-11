City Holding Co. Sells 6,375 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

City Holding Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,375 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADM. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.62.

Shares of ADM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,640,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,924,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $86.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.58.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.19). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $419,279.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,545.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

