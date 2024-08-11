Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.58.

CHD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Argus boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

NYSE:CHD opened at $102.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.54. The stock has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

In other news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $2,153,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,092.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $5,895,423.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $429,179.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $2,153,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,092.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,722 shares of company stock worth $23,139,816 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $420,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 207,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $23,250,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

