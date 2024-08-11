ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 118.18% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CDXC

ChromaDex Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXC traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,667. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.78. ChromaDex has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.73 million, a PE ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.87.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.35 million. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. Research analysts anticipate that ChromaDex will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ChromaDex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ChromaDex in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.