CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Invests $299,000 in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,818,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,059,000 after acquiring an additional 972,232 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $832,785,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Stellantis by 329.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,503,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,609,000 after purchasing an additional 17,261,955 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Stellantis by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,756,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,811,000 after buying an additional 5,336,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,532,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,380,000 after buying an additional 548,929 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STLA traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,604,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,298,525. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $29.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.06.

STLA has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.44 price objective (down previously from $27.30) on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised Stellantis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Nomura upgraded Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.34.

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 2,982,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $9,989,998.15. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 59,734,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,112,122.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

