Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.150-6.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Chesapeake Utilities also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.330-5.450 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPK. Barclays assumed coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Utilities currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.80.

Shares of NYSE CPK opened at $113.90 on Friday. Chesapeake Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $83.79 and a fifty-two week high of $120.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.26.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $166.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.70 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.78%.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

