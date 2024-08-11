Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Price Target Lowered to $204.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $208.00 to $204.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

LNG has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $196.40.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock traded up $3.30 on Friday, hitting $183.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,645,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,294. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.54 and a 200-day moving average of $164.10. Cheniere Energy has a 1 year low of $152.31 and a 1 year high of $184.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $2.13. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Cheniere Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 4,758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 57.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 186 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,420 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.