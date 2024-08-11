Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.13 EPS

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $2.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 28.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.61 EPS.

NYSE LNG traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $183.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,645,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,294. The stock has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.96. Cheniere Energy has a fifty-two week low of $152.31 and a fifty-two week high of $184.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LNG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.40.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

