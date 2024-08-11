Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target Cut to $3.00

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $3.25 to $3.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chegg from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $3.75 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chegg from a hold rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Chegg from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a hold rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chegg presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.47.

Shares of CHGG traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.10. 4,148,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,516,990. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average of $5.77. Chegg has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $11.48. The firm has a market cap of $214.66 million, a P/E ratio of -11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Chegg had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $163.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Chegg during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Adero Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

