Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Cut to Hold at Baird R W

Baird R W lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

CRL has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $270.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $232.79.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CRL

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 0.5 %

CRL stock opened at $200.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Charles River Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $161.65 and a twelve month high of $275.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $214.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.38.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.24 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,319,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 499.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 368,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,228,000 after purchasing an additional 307,398 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,155,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $273,131,000 after purchasing an additional 271,743 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2,733.4% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 247,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,060,000 after purchasing an additional 238,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 5,003.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,977,000 after purchasing an additional 211,414 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.