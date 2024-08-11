Chardan Capital Comments on CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Chardan Capital cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Chardan Capital analyst Y. Livshits now forecasts that the company will earn ($5.75) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($5.12). Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.52) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($5.53) EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CRSP. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %

CRSP opened at $47.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 1.70. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $37.55 and a fifty-two week high of $91.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.73.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS.

In other news, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $188,798.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at $378,327.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 148,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,305,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 60.3% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 64,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after buying an additional 24,303 shares in the last quarter. PBCay One RSC Ltd bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,329,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $2,758,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,590,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,575,000 after buying an additional 51,926 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

