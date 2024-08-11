CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.14, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter.

CG Oncology Trading Up 1.2 %

CGON stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,947. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.47. CG Oncology has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $50.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on CG Oncology in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised CG Oncology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

About CG Oncology

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

