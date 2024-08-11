Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Roth Mkm

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Roth Mkm from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrus Energy to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday.

Centrus Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of LEU traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.88. 188,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.84 and a 200-day moving average of $43.68. Centrus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $61.35.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $189.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.70 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 634.20%. On average, research analysts expect that Centrus Energy will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 133.3% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 181.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 26.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

