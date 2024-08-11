Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) PT Lowered to $52.00

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cedar Fair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.55.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE FUN traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.18. 2,214,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,215. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.05. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.54. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $34.04 and a one year high of $58.70.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $101.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.97 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 22.94%. Equities analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cedar Fair

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Cedar Fair by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Cedar Fair by 932.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the second quarter valued at $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

(Get Free Report)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.