Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Price Target Cut to $61.00

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Citigroup from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FUN. Macquarie decreased their target price on Cedar Fair from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cedar Fair in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.55.

FUN traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,214,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,215. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $34.04 and a fifty-two week high of $58.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.17 and its 200-day moving average is $44.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.54.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.07). Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $101.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.97 million. Analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUN. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 313.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,047,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,565 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cedar Fair by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,008,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,553,000 after buying an additional 539,352 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,834,000. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the first quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $617,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

