Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $399.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $390.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CAT. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. HSBC raised their price target on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $337.38.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CAT

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE CAT traded up $2.10 on Wednesday, reaching $338.26. 1,668,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,750,098. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $223.76 and a 12 month high of $382.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.78. The stock has a market cap of $165.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Caterpillar declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $512,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,380,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $512,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,863 shares of company stock worth $8,837,714. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAT. Financial & Tax Architects LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.3% during the second quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 18,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $515,000. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 10.6% during the second quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Monetta Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $833,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.7% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.