Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Catalent by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Catalent in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Catalent in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Catalent in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Catalent in the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

Catalent Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Catalent stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.68. 917,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,207,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.21 and its 200 day moving average is $56.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.78, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $60.20.

Insider Transactions at Catalent

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.36). Catalent had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $76,018.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,678.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $76,018.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,678.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gunther sold 666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $39,660.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,360,264.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,810 shares of company stock worth $858,941. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTLT shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Catalent in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.65.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

