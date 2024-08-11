Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $19.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $25.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.89% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cars.com

Cars.com Stock Performance

Shares of CARS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,110,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,759. Cars.com has a 52-week low of $14.82 and a 52-week high of $21.24. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.33.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $180.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.81 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 22.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cars.com will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bryan Wiener sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $205,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,345.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 2,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $52,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,917 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,964.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan Wiener sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $205,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,345.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,559 shares of company stock worth $1,434,619 over the last ninety days. 2.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cars.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Cars.com by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,723,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,519,000 after buying an additional 940,376 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cars.com by 94.2% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 425,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after buying an additional 206,415 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Cars.com by 50.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 615,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,573,000 after buying an additional 205,871 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Cars.com by 19.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,078,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,252,000 after buying an additional 175,094 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cars.com by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 252,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 122,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

About Cars.com

(Get Free Report)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.