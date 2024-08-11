CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) PT Raised to $30.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CARG. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

Shares of CARG stock traded up $4.54 on Friday, reaching $26.94. 2,005,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,858. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.57. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.82.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. CarGurus had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $215.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.29 million. Research analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarGurus news, General Counsel Javier Esquivel Zamora sold 6,680 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $167,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 102,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CarGurus news, CTO Matthew Todd Quinn sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $99,091.98. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 217,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,414,786.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Javier Esquivel Zamora sold 6,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $167,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 102,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,494 shares of company stock worth $2,119,722 over the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,198,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,382,000 after buying an additional 107,244 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,705,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,076 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CarGurus by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,208,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,357,000 after buying an additional 126,216 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 26.5% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,090,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,567,000 after purchasing an additional 228,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prevatt Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

