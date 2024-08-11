Cardinal Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 16.8% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 12.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HSIC traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,399,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,769. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Baird R W upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.90.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

