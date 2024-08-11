Cardinal Capital Management Has $946,000 Stock Holdings in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management owned 0.16% of Insteel Industries worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Insteel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 409.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 341.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Insteel Industries stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.32. The company had a trading volume of 51,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,315. The firm has a market cap of $609.96 million, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.52. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.86 and a fifty-two week high of $39.38.

Insteel Industries ( NASDAQ:IIIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.09). Insteel Industries had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Insteel Industries, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.68%.

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

